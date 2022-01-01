American Physical Society Sites|APS|Journals|Physics Magazine
Introduce Your Middle School Students to the Fun of Physics!
The aim of PhysicsQuest is to introduce students to the basic concepts of physics, through fun experiments that will sustain their interest in math and science. Whether for your science class, home school group, science club, or after-school program, PhysicsQuest can be a valuable tool to spark that interest.
PhysicsQuest experiment kits demonstrate the fun and relevance of science to middle school students as they learn more about the physical world. Although kits for past PhysicsQuest projects are no longer available, your class can still complete the projects. You can download all of the written materials and use the provided materials list to collect everything else you need.
View the latest PhysicsQuest, PhysicsQuest 2021, and discover the wonderful world of Quantum Mechanics.
Dr. Deborah Jin, a quantum scientist
Bringing Real Physicists to the Classroom
Physicists To-Go is a program designed to bring real physicists to classrooms across the country. The goal is to increase science literacy and inspire young minds to develop a passion for science. Sign up to become a Physicist To-Go or sign up to have your classroom paired with a physicist. Learn more
Supporting Teachers to Encourage the Pursuit of Undergraduate Physics for Women
Drawing on research evidence, STEP UP will mobilize thousands of high school physics teachers to reduce barriers and inspire young women to pursue physics degrees in college. The goal is to increase the representation of women amongst physics bachelor’s degrees and begin to shift deep-seated cultural views about who does physics. Learn more
The APS Engaging the Public through Science series is focused on communicating science and physics-based issues to our communities. Watch videos of past webinars for topics of interest. Learn more
Want to Know How and Why? Learn Physics
Are you 5 years old? 105? Want to learn about physics or share physics with others?
Physics is crucial to understanding the world around us, the world inside us, and the world beyond us. It is the most basic and fundamental science. Learn more
Elevating the Visibility of Minorities and Women Physicists on Wikipedia
With approximately 500 million views a month, Wikipedia is one of the most popular and best-known websites in the world. However, you may be surprised to learn that fewer than 18% of the biographies on the site are about women. APS encourages you to take an active role in raising that percentage. Give a voice to the voiceless and impact your field by applying to our upcoming Wiki Scientist Course, Highlighting Women and Minorities in STEM on Wikipedia. Dates will be announced shortly. Learn more
Equipping physicists with the skills necessary to address scientific misinformation
Scientific denial and misinformation are rapidly approaching a boiling point and affecting our work-potential, future funding, public opinion, and the wellbeing of society. The last few years have presented unique and complex challenges on misinformation and disinformation with regard to issues such as COVID-19 and climate change. Learn more