PhysicsQuest

Introduce Your Middle School Students to the Fun of Physics!

The aim of PhysicsQuest is to introduce students to the basic concepts of physics, through fun experiments that will sustain their interest in math and science. Whether for your science class, home school group, science club, or after-school program, PhysicsQuest can be a valuable tool to spark that interest.

PhysicsQuest experiment kits demonstrate the fun and relevance of science to middle school students as they learn more about the physical world. Although kits for past PhysicsQuest projects are no longer available, your class can still complete the projects. You can download all of the written materials and use the provided materials list to collect everything else you need.

View the latest PhysicsQuest, PhysicsQuest 2021, and discover the wonderful world of Quantum Mechanics.

PhysicsQuest 2021